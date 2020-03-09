<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of the Kano State House of Assembly have on Monday engaged in a free for all fight over a plan to submit a report recommending investigation over an alleged violation of culture, tradition and religion by Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sunusi II.

The fracas started when the chairman of the committee investigating the petition against Emir Sanusi, Hamisu Chidari, also the deputy speaker of the House, said he wanted to make an observation concerning the report to be submitted by the committee.





He was immediately opposed by the member representing Dala constituency, Lawal Husain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who insisted that the committee be allowed to submit its report on the appointed date, Wednesday 11, March 2020, before anything could be said on it.

Some members, also including the former majority leader that was removed recently, Labaran Madari supported the the motion and the tension began.

They reached out for the mace which was protected by its protector and the house became rowdy.

The Speaker then announced a one hour adjournment of the sitting. On return from the adjournment, the Assembly continued sitting addressing other matters even as at that time the news of the dethronement of the Emir had been announced.