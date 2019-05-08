<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the bill for the decentralisation of Kano Emirate with the creation of four additional first class Emirates thereby decentralising the power of Emir of Kano.

This follows the approval of the amendment of the local government and chieftaincy affairs law by the lawmakers, during their sitting on Wednesday.

The additional first class Emirates include Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichi Emirates.

In a motion presented to the House by the Majority Leader, Baffa Danagundi, the House unanimously agreed that creation of more Emirates will assist in job creation, dispute, and community conflict resolutions among others.

Earlier, a committee was constituted by the House to decentralise and create four more first class emirs, following a petition written by some legal practitioners.

According to the petition, the establishment of the emirates would facilitate more development to the people, as well as provide security in the respective areas.

Reading the joint committees’ report before the floor of the House, Danagundi said the report also recommended the review of the law.

According to Danagundi, the law, if signed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, will enable the emirate council to have their own kingmakers except Bichi, which would have its kingmakers from the old emirate council, Gidan Dabo, in particular.

Although, the State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is yet to assent the bill, it is expected that the bill will be presented to him for approval.

Meanwhile, Ganduje had promised to sign the Bill into law without hesitation as soon as it is passed by the House.

He said: “We heard about a Bill forwarded to the State House of Assembly, requesting them to enact a law for the creation of four more emirs in Kano.

“We believe those that did this did it with good intention. And they want the development of the state.

“The effort did not scale through those years, but now, we are happy to see that the idea would come into fruition.

“It will also lead to more concentration on our health, education and other equally important sectors of the society.

“That is why I said there will be no waste of time in signing the Bill into law.”