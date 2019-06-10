<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State House of Assembly has elected the member representing Ajingi Constituency, Abdulaziz Gafasa, as the new Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

The election followed his nomination by the member representing Dala constituency, Lawan Hussain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday during the first plenary session of the Assembly.

The nomination was seconded by the member representing Gogewa Constituency, Salisu Riruwai.

Mr Gafasa was the speaker of the Assembly during Ibrahim-Shekarau’s second tenure as the governor of the state.

The assembly also elected the member representing Makoda constituency, Hamisu Cidari as the Deputy Speaker for the fourth time while Ayuba Madari representing Warawa constituency, emerged as the Majority Leader.

Others include, Ali Danja, elected as Minority Leader; Garba Shehu, Deputy Majority Leader and Ayuba Durum, Chief Whip, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Gafasa thanked the lawmakers for finding him worthy to lead them and pledged to carry all the members along irrespective of party differences.

He assured that the Assembly would enact laws that have direct benefits on the people and the overall development of the state.

“We will work with other arms of government to ensure the state moves forward to compete with other developed countries.

“We will also ensure the enthronement of legislative autonomy.”