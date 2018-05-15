As the crisis of the Kano State House of Assembly rages, a total of 24 members of the Assembly have signed up against the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Attah.

Immediate past Speaker of the Kano House, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, who led the 24 legislators to the Assembly before they were barred by the police at the entrance, said a majority of their members have lost confidence in his leadership and are looking forward to a new leadership.

On why they moved against him having just elected him barely a year ago, Hon. Rirum explained that the Speaker was incompetent to lead the House while accusing him of highhandedness.

He also accused him of igniting crisis between the Local Government Areas of the state and the House on one hand and between the State Executive Council and the House on another hand.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hon. Rirum also alleged that some of the constitutional breaches against the embattled Speaker included his alleged habit of deciding on matters, without reference to the entire House, all while alleging that during the Constitutional Amendment exercise , he unilaterally signed the “Not Too Young to Run Bill” and the “Local Government Autonomy Bill” without making reference to the House.

Flanked by his colleagues, Rirum expressed lateness to work while expressing optimism that in the coming days, the Speaker would be eventually replaced.

He recalled that, “We tried our best to remove and impeach him yesterday , but as you can see, the police have barricaded the entrance of our Assembly. There has been no movement in and out of the House. That is why we went home and re- strategised”

The former Speaker indicated that with 24 members on their side, they have the numbers to remove the principal officers of the House.

Acordingly, he announced the removal of the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Labaran Abdul, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Mohammadu Bello Butu- Butu while saying they have elected a new Chief Whip in the person of Hon Abdulahi Illlysu Yaryasa and a new Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Ayuba Labaran.

He added that a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Garba Gafasa, has been endorsed as the Majority Leader by their group.