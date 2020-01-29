<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the 44 Local Government Areas in the state to access N15 billion loan from one of the new generation banks to fund the state’s policy on free and compulsory education.

The Assembly approved the request on Wednesday during its plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

It would be recalled that Vanguard had reported on Tuesday that the Speaker had read a letter signed by Ganduje seeking for approval to allow the 44 local government areas to access the loan from the bank.

The legislators approved the request after the Deputy Majority leader, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, who supervised the House Committee on Local Governments presented its report before it.





The committee recommended the approval of the request saying the fund would be used to construct more classes and rehabilitate some aimed at reducing congestion in the schools.

Hassan-Dashi further explained that the loan will also support the provision of free uniforms for the students and also enhance the school feeding initiative by the state government.

After deliberations by the legislators, the Assembly adopted the motion and approved the request. In his request, Ganduje stated that each of the 44 local government areas will receive N340 million if approved adding that it is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the free and compulsory education declared by the state.

The payment condition for the loan will be 30 months with an interest of15 percent only. More so, in repaying the loan, it will be deducted from the local governments’ monthly Federal allocations.