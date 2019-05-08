<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted the bill seeking the upgrading of some traditional rulers to the status of first class emirs in line with a petition filed by some legal practitioners in the state.

The bill scaled through first reading at Tuesday plenary which also adopted the report of its standing committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as that of Judiciary.

The accelerated action by the House barely 24 hours after a petition was filed on Monday seeking for the creation of four additional emirates in the state that made up of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

It was, however, the contention of the petitioner that the demand it had presented was in consonance with the Kano Emirate Council Amendment Law which the House majority leader, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi, concurred with the submission of the petitioners on the existence of the Emirate Council amendment law.

Reading the joint committee report before the floor of the house, the majority leader, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi, said the report also recommended a review of the law after wide consultations with critical stakeholders.

Baffa Danagundi said the response received clearly indicates the need to upgrade the traditional rulers, saying it had become necessary due to the enormous size of the state.

The report was unanimously adopted by the Honourable members following series of debates and suggestions.