Kano State Government has approved a new official portrait of Governor Umar Ganduje for display in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), corporate organisations and sectors operating in the state.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Hajjiya Hafsat Iliyasu, on Friday.

She said all MDAs are expected to remove old portraits of the Governor and replace them with new one approved by the Government.

Hajjiya Hafsat also directed all Public Relations Officers of MDAs to come to the Ministry of Information and collect the new official copies of the Governor’s portrait for display in their various offices.