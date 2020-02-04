<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N4, 332,407, 468, for the execution of various programmes/projects in the state.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information, announced this while briefing newsmen in his office on the outcome of the council’s meeting, which held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

He said the approvals were for the release of N2, 750, 400 for the procurement of water treatment chemicals for potable water supply across the state, while the sum of N150, 000, 000 was also approved as outstanding counterpart funds for Sanitation, Hygienic and Water Supply in Nigeria (SWAWN) II projects across the state, in collaboration with EU and UNICEF.

Garba also explained that the sum of N26, 950, 000 has been okayed by the council for the conduct of general household survey of the state and the release of N89, 303, 734 for equipping and furnishing the upgraded Kafin Mai-Yaki Cottage Hospital in Kiru Local Government Areas.





The commissioner said as the state sets to celebrate the 2020 International Women’s Day, the council has given the approval for the release of N24, 750, 000 for the conduct of the programme and empowerment of 1, 500 women.

He also announced that the council ratified several requests forwarded to the governor for approval and subsequent release of funds for which provisional approvals were given as a result of the urgency and time constraints, pending the formation of the State Executive Council.

The approvals include that of N441, 816, 140.05 for the feeding of three boarding schools, activities of Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic, repairs of 57 Girl Child Initiative Buses, acquisition of Islamiyya School owned by individual at Gyadi-Gyadi/Ja’oji Quarters, selection of criteria for sponsorship of candidates for 2019 NECO/NBAIS SSCE Exams.