Kano State Executive Council has approved over N2.5 billion for the construction and upgrading of health facilities at the four newly created emirates.

The four newly created emirates are Karaye, Rano, Bichi, and Gaya.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Monday in Kano, said that the approval of the fund for the projects was part of the outcome of the third State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Kano.

Garba said that the projects included the construction of accident and emergency wards, 22 Bed medical ward, eye centre, ENT clinic and Dental clinic at the hospitals.

Garba also said that the physiotherapy unit, laboratory unit, mortuary block, road network, landscaping, overhead tank, borehole, among others will be constructed at the selected hospitals in the new emirates.

He added that there would also be a renovation in all the four facilities that involved the zonal office, pediatrics ward, accident and emergency, store offices, new laboratory, male and female wards, maternity block, pharmacy, x-ray, catering department, and theatre blocks.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the Council had also approved the award of contract for equipping and furnishing the soon-to-be-ready State Cancer Centre to improve healthcare delivery in the state.