The Kano State Government has appealed to returnees from countries that are epicentres of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to contact the task force managing the pandemic in the state.

A statement signed by Hadiza M Namadi, Information Officer, Ministry of Health, Kano State, equally invited residents who had recently returned from states that are faced with the challenges of the COVID-19 to report themselves to health officials.

The statement, signed on Sunday, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsayawa, also called on all those who may have had any form of contact with the index case or with a confirmed case outside the state, to report themselves to the authorities.





The statement, which came on the heels of the confirmation of the index case in the state, assured the people of the state that the government was determined to work harder against the spread of the disease, whilst stressing that it would take the campaign to every part of Kano.

The state had on Saturday recorded its index case, a 75-year-old former ambassador who had an underlying health problem.

While confirming the case, state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that the patient had travelled to Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna State and had returned to the state on March 25th, a day before the state closed its borders.

The index case, said Ganduje, had presented himself to a private hospital for medical attention a few days after his return and was eventually referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, from where his sample was taken for a test.