



Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has detained leaders of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Kano chapter, for alleged misappropriation of N10bn Federal government financial Intervention meant for rice farmers in Kano.

Chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, who confirmed the development at a press briefing, disclosed the commission’s investigation over diversion of the funds released to farmers in 2018 under the Anchor Borrower’s Scheme disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Rimin-Gado said preliminary findings indicated the leadership of rice farmers connived with third party agents to repurchase the agric inputs worth N100,000 allocated to farmers with half hectare of land under pretense.

The anti-graft commission boss stressed that the commission also uncovered the dubious manner the RIFAN leadership deployed to convince innocent farmers to release their millions of naira worth farm inputs for exchange of stipend.





According to him, the criminal tendencies had made it extremely difficult for the Central bank of Nigeria to recover the loans and subsequently responsible for the high cost of rice.

Rimin-Gado, who confirmed that Chairman of RIFAN, Alhaji Abubakar Haruna Aliyu and deputy secretary Ado Hassan Yakasai who were detained and later released on bail, have subsequently refused to respond to invitation for investigation.

According to him, “the commission has filed legal proceedings against the two leaders of the rice farmers association under section 31 and 26 of the anti-corruption act of Kano state, for refusing the invitation of the commission. After what, we are going to file the charges against them”.

Attempt to speak with the Chairman of RIFAN, Alh. Aliyu was not successful because his telephone line remained on switch off mode just as he did not respond to text messages requesting him to react to allegations leveled against him by the commission. Meanwhile, the Maiduguri road state office of RIFAN remains under lock and key as at the time filing the report.