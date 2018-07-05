The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has expressed concern over the attitude of some Judges who deliberately use their position to undermine or sabotage the activities of the commission.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Magaji, made this known at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

Magaji alleged that some Judges in the state had formed the habit of obstructing investigation of cases being carried out by the commission for their personal or selfish interest.

“Obstruction of investigation by courts is a criminal offence and this commission will not take it lightly with any Judge that tries to obstruct its investigation,” he warned.

Magaji, who described the action of such courts or Judges as ‘judicial rascality’, called on the state Chief Judge to take necessary steps in order to check the ugly trend prevalent in the state’s judiciary.

He said, for instance, a case where the commission was investigating alleged illegal transfer of N100 million from the State/Local Government Joint Account at a Micro Finance Bank to one of the commercial banks in the state.

“The money was illegally transferred but the Bank Manager filed a suit against the commission for carrying out investigation into the case.

“The court gave an experte order directing us to stop the investigation while the complainant have consented to the crime as they have issued N20 million cheque as refund,” the chairman said.

According to him, this case is one of the many cases of obstruction of investigation encountered by the commission in the fight against corruption in the state.

The Chief Judge, Justice Nura Umar, and the state Ministry of Justice are yet to react to the allegation.