Kano state government has declared the full implementation of free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education policy with the immediate proscription of all levies and fees in public schools.

Besides, the government is earmarking N2.4 billion annually for the implementation of the new education regime.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who made the declaration during the flag off of the funding components of the free education held at Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Hall, affirmed the full implementation of the policy kicks off on resumption of the new school calendar, set for Monday 16th, September 2019.

Ganduje emphasized the government commitment to uplift social and economic development of an average citizen.

“The policy is premised on education for all and equal educational opportunity for all children, girl child education for the poor, enrollment of out-of-school children and education opportunity for Tsangaya children,” the governor said.

Ganduje further stressed that “the policy will capture 1,180 public schools with 834,366 pupils at the cost of N200 million monthly and N2.4 billion yearly.

“The government is also purchasing new uniforms for 779,552 to new enrollment at the cost of N381 million. At the same time, we are engaging 3,000 voluntary teachers to teach in Tsangaya schools in the state,” Ganduje said.

Speaking on new feeding program, the governor noted that Kano state government is earmarking N357 million monthly on school feeding programme for primary four, five and six; to complement Federal government social welfare intervention.

He, however, solicited community and religious leaders to sustain the new education policy.

During his inaugural speech on May 29, Governor Ganduje pledged to transform the educational landscape of the state to improve the standard of education in the state.