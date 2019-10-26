<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano state government yesterday set up a Commission of Inquiry on the 9 children recently kidnapped in Kano and rescued after their abductors in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The panel constituted under the chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar Rano, has the mandate to conduct inquiry and public hearing on cases on missing children in Kano.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Abba Anwar, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will formally inaugurate the panel on

According to statement, the Terms of Reference given to the Commission include ” conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commissioners may think it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.

“To summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting to give evidence or produce any document or other things in his possession and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration, such oath or declaration.

“To admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission, to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared and to find out both immediate and remote causes of cases of missing persons and to prepare and submit a written report including findings and recommendations to the Government of Kano State.” The release read.

Section 2 of the Commissions of Inquiry Law, [CAP. 29], Laws of Kano State, 1990, and of all powers enables the governor to institute this and similar Commissions of Inquiry.