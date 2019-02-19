



Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has called on the Kaduna State government and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of gruesome killings of 66 persons in Kajuru, Kaduna State, are apprehended and brought to book.

In a statement signed by GAFDAN National Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kaduna, the body lamented how isolated attacks and killings of innocent Fulanis in the local government area continued since the unfortunate killings of 86 persons, including women and children in 2017, saying: “In all the crisis, we are yet to see anyone convicted and that has been the major motivating factor for the perpetrators of the attacks.”

The statement condoled with the families of the victims of the recent attack and called for calm, adding that: “We call on our people not to take laws into their own hands and to allow government and security agencies deal with the issues.”

The statement noted that GAFDAN will continue to work with all stakeholders and peace loving people to ensure that the people of the area reconciled with one another.