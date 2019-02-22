



The Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed that those responsible for the brutal murder of some persons in Kajuru will not go scot-free.

She spoke in Mararaban Kajuru and Railway Crossing settlements where she had gone to donate materials worth millions of naira to survivors of the recent killings in the area.

Buhari who was represented by Hajia Binta Muazu said the perpetrators of the crime will be fished out and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to her, God in His wisdom has reasons for bringing the different people together, as such, they must live together in peace and harmony.

The wife of the president said she was touched by the unfortunate incident that happened and expressed her condolences.

“We understand what you are going through, you have lost loved ones, property and you have been displaced. We know that, what we have brought is nothing compared to what you have lost, but because Her Excellency feels your pain, she has asked us to bring these relief materials, which include food items and clothing materials.

“She also asked me to tell you that, God in His wisdom has reasons for bringing us together in different tribes and religions, therefore, we must learn to live together in peace and harmony.

“She also asked me to assure you that, the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be fished out by the authorities and will be made to face the most severe punishment according to the law of the land.”

Also speaking at the event, wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Aisha (Ummi) Garba El-Rufai expressed appreciation to the President’s wife, and admonished the people of Kajuru local government to live in peace.

Receiving the items on behalf of the people of Kajuru, Chairman of local government council, Hon. Kafra Caino Boaz expressed dismay that, the image of Kajuru was being soiled by incessant crises and that such crises have denied the area of meaningful developments and progress.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Halima Augustine thanked the President’s wife for the gesture and appealed to the government to help them apprehend the killers of their kinsmen.