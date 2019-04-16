<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kaduna State Government has established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incessant violent crises in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, on Monday evening, said the commission is to be chaired by Justice Isa Aliyu of the High Court of Kaduna State.

According to the statement, “the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry is a follow-up to the announcement made on the issue by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“During a visit to Karamai community in Kajuru LGA on 2nd March 2019, Malam Nasir El-Rufai announced that the Kaduna State Government had decided to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the communal conflict in Kajuru local government area.

“The governor explained that building sustainable peace in the area requires that all the facts around the violent conflict be established.

“Further to that decision, the Kaduna State Government has constituted the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the incessant communal crises in Kajuru LGA and surrounding communities, with the following membership:

“Justice Isa Aliyu, the Chairman, is a judge of the Kaduna State High Court.

AVM Abdullahi Shehu (rtd.) served as Air Officer Commanding the Logistics Command, Deputy Chief of Defense Intelligence and Chief of Standards and Evaluation, among other senior appointments in the Nigerian Air Force.

Mr. B. C. Osuji served in the Kaduna State Command of the SSS as an Assistant Director.

AIG UU Shehu (rtd.) was a Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State.

Mrs. Hannatu Ugah retired as Head of Service, Kaduna State

Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (rtd.) was a Flag Officer Commanding Western Navy Command and retired as Chief of Training and Operations at the headquarters of the Nigerian Navy.

Alh. Auwal Aliyu Damau retired as a Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

Muhammad Sani Isa, a trained mediator, is a Director in the Interfaith Mediation Centre.

Reverend Dr. Yusuf Biniyat is a Senior Pastor of the ECWA Church and was Executive Secretary of the ECWA Kaduna South District Church Council.

Salim Musa Umar is an associate of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and has been active in peace building in Plateau and Kaduna States,” the statement said.

It further said that, “Barrister Edward Andow, Director of Commercial Law in the Ministry of Justice, is the Secretary to the Commission.

“Barrister M.I. Aliyu, Director of Citizens Right Department, will serve as Counsel to the Commission.

“The Judicial Commission of Commission into the incessant crises in Kajuru LGA has the following mandate:

“To inquire into or investigate, ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of all instances of disturbances from 2017 to date in Kajuru, Kachia, Chikun LGAs and surrounding communities;

“Identify individuals, traditional and religious institutions and other associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action by government;

“Assess, determine and establish the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damage caused during the disturbances and identify the perpetrators of the dastardly acts for further action by government;

“Make any other recommendations to government consequential to or related to any or all these terms of reference;

“In the light of the Commission’s findings, recommend appropriate legal and other actions to be taken against those responsible for the disturbances;

“Make appropriate recommendations to government on steps to be taken to forestall future occurrence of the disturbances

“The Commission will have no more than three months to conclude its work,” Aruwan further said.