The federal government has again assured that the security agencies are doing everything possible to ensure that the three persons who were kidnapped in the Kajuru Castle Resort attack, a popular resort in Kaduna state are released unharmed.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, condoled with the families of the two persons, a Nigerian and a Briton, who were killed in Friday’s attack promising that the killers will be apprehended and brought to justice.

The minister said the dastardly attack that led to the death of Ms Faye Mooney, a British aid worker, and Mr. Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian, while visiting the popular resort, is a setback to efforts to promote tourism in the country.

“We commiserate with the families and friends of Ms Mooney and Mr. Oguche, and wish to assure that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

He said the federal government has recently stepped up efforts to stem the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country, through better intelligence gathering and increased collaboration by the security agencies.