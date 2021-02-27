



The abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger, have regained freedom.

Newsmen recall that 42 persons were abducted by suspected bandits on Feb. 17.

Newsmen report that the students who arrived Minna amidst tight security were taken to the Niger State Development Company suite to freshen up before being taken to the government house to be received by the governor.





The abductees on arrival were received by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, in Minna.

Journalists were barred entering into where the victims were being kept.

On Feb. 17, during the abduction, a school pupil was killed and 27 others were abducted around 3 a.m.

Three members of the school’s staff and 12 of their relatives were also abducted.