Kaduna villagers kill father, mother, son accused of helping bandits

A family of three has been killed in Kaduna State on suspicion of passing information to bandits, the government reported on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife, Binta Abdullahi, and his son, Hassan Abdullahi, were killed when a mob attacked their home in Zangon Aya community, Igabi local government area on Monday, October 25.

The three were accused of collaborating with bandits who have been terrorising the community, especially with a rise in kidnappings.

“After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home,” Kaduna’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the extra-judicial action, calling for an end to the destructive practice of self-help.

He directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government’s own records.

Last month, the government shut down telecommunication services in parts of the state as part of new measures to fight banditry.