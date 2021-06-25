The Kaduna State University on Friday banned its students from protesting against the hike in school fees in the institution.

The Institution also asked parents to sign an expulsion undertaking on behalf of their children, promising that their wards will be of good character.

Newsmen report that the management of the Kaduna State University had closed down the institution and asked students to vacate school hostels after they protested against a 500 percent increase in school fees by the government.

The institution in a statement by its Registrar, Samuel Manshop, urged the parents of fresh and returning students of the 2020/2021 academic session to sign an undertaking that they will not allow the students to protest against the recent hike in tuition fees.





The undertaking asked parents to pledge that their wards would be expelled without warning if he/she engages in any demonstration or protest against the increment in tuition fees or any contrary activities of the university’s rules and regulation, ” the statement said.

Indigenes are expected to pay N150,000 for arts and humanities and N171,000 for sciences, while non-indigenes will pay N221,000.

Also, indigenes studying any course in the social sciences will pay N170,000 and non-indigenes N200,000. Indigenes admitted to study medicine will pay N300,000 and about N500,000 for non-indigenes.