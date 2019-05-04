<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kaduna State University’s School of Continuing Education on Saturday matriculated 450 freshmen and women for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, said during the matriculation ceremony at Kakuri, Kaduna, that the school was established to increase access to quality education for national development.

Tanko urged the students to count themselves lucky for having been selected from thousands of qualified candidates.

“I urge you to study hard, be creative, and innovative, so as to be able to graduate with the necessary skills and become job creators.

“You can only make a difference and contribute to national development if you study hard. I equally advise you to stay away from cultism and all forms of examination malpractices.

“The university does not condone such acts, and I assure you that you will be expelled with immediate effect, if caught,” the vice-chancellor warned.

Tanko said that the University would continue to work towards increasing access to quality education for teeming youths in the state, and introduce relevant academic programmes needed to transform the society.

Also speaking, the Director of the School, Hajiya Maryam Ahmed, explained that it offered part-time programmes specifically to provide opportunity for working class adults to update their qualifications and skills.