The Kaduna State University (KASU) says it has expelled about 80 students for various forms of examination malpractices during the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Coordinator of the Kafanchan campus of the institution, Ahmed Ahmed, a professor, stated this on Wednesday during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony for new students in Kafanchan.

Newsmen report that the matriculation of new students was done simultaneously in the Kaduna and Kafanchan campuses of the institution.

Mr Ahmed noted that of the 80 students expelled, 10 were from the Kafanchan campus, adding that it was a sad development, considering the stiff competition for admission into the institution.

“With the increase in students’ population over the years, comes serious challenges, the most disturbing being the issue of examination malpractices.

“In the 2018/2019 session alone, about 80 students were expelled from the university for various examination misconducts; of this number, 10 came from the Kafanchan campus.

“This development is sad, given the stiff competition students have had to face in gaining admission into the institution,” he added.





He also stated that the university was grappling with the menace of cultism as well as use of illicit drugs and banned substances, among others, adding that the institution had zero tolerance for such vices.

“As you take your oath this morning, I want to remind you that KASU has zero tolerance for all the vices mentioned earlier and you should steer clear of them.

“Face your studies, because that is what you are here for, and I wish you the best in your studies,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Yohanna Tella, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Muhammad Tanko, said a total of 4,650 students were formally admitted at the ceremony, with 700 of them in Kafanchan Campus.

Tella enjoined the new students to make the most of the opportunity to study in the university, by being dedicated to their academic pursuit.

“You should count yourselves lucky to be among those admitted out of the thousands who applied to be here.

“We expect you to contribute your own quota towards the growth of this university by being dedicated to your studies and by maintaining law and order,” he said.

Tella, however, identified inadequate facilities as one of the major challenges facing the university.

He commended the state government for releasing funds to keep the institution running.