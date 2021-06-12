The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has expressed sadness over latest kidnapping of students and lecturers at Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria.

Senator Kwari such incidents in his constituency is worrisome and called on security agencies to put in their best efforts towards the successful rescue of kidnapped students and staff of the Polytechnic.

The lawmaker who made this known in a media statement also, tasked citizens to continue to provide useful and timely information about criminal elements in their midst.





He also commiserated with family of the deceased student who was shot by bandits, while wishing the injured quick recovery and a safe release of the victims in captivity.

” I am saddened by the news of the kidnap at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic. This is indeed a trying time for our nation. I call on security agencies to step up efforts towards the successful rescue of the victims.

“I urge citizens to continue to share useful information with security agencies on suspected criminal elements in their midst”. Senator stated.