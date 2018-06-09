The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Saturday donated relief materials to victims of Zaria building collapse to cushion the effect of the incident.

A two-storey Islamiyya school building under construction at Unguwan Kaya in Zaria, Kaduna State collapsed on Friday killing four people.

As at Friday evening three bodies were recovered while seven others injured, however, the fourth person died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika.

Presenting the items to the Sole Administrator, Zaria Local Government at the council secretariat, the SEMA Director, Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, said the gesture was only meant to give the victims family a sense of belonging.

“We have brought this relief materials to the families of victims of yesterday’s building collapse to give them sense of belonging and cushion the effect of what happened.

“The materials is not meant to pay the families and relations of the victims but to cushion the effect, we hope they are going to use it judiciously,” he said.

Receiving the items, the Sole Administrator, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar-Yero, thanked SEMA for the gesture.

He promised to distribute the materials to the families of the affected victims judiciously.

“We have received 10 bags of rice, palm oil and vegetable oil as well as five cartons of Indomie noodles.

“From our own end, we have already visited the victims who are responding to treatment at ABUTH and we are going settle their medical bills,” he promised.

Abubakar-Yero advised people to always seek professional advise whenever they intend to embark on construction to avert loss of lives and property.