Following the shutdown of the country’s land borders since August, residents of Kaduna state have continued to lament over the increasing prices of foodstuffs in the market.

Independent finding reveals that, traders in the market now hoard the imported rice in the warehouses and sell only to trusted customers who are ready to pay higher.

On inquiry, some of the traders disclosed that, due to the uncertainty or fear that the local borders will not be reopened soon, they decided to hoard their goods in order to sell at high prices during the festive period.

Ahaji Kasuwa Sabo (not real name), confided in newsmen that not long ago, men of the Nigerian customs had invaded the Central Market at around 1am to seize and cart away their goods, as rice is among the major items which has been banned from being imported into the country.

According to him, “Left to me, I will appeal to the government not to ban importation of rice for now as our farmers are not able to produce the quantity that would be sufficient for Nigerians yet”.

“Before the ban on importation of rice and the closure of our country’s borders, local rice was sold at N12,000 per bag, but now we sell it at N18,000 per 50kg bag. Most of these local rice are filled with stones and that alone, will make people not to buy them”.

“I heard that Customs boasted that since the closure of borders, they have seized up to 19,000 bags of rice. Well, that may be true, because, people will not stop smuggling in rice, as our rice here is of low quality and also expensive”.

Independent discovered that the prices of other goods such as milk, sugar and other items have also increased.

Asked to comment on the reason for these, the traders stated that the increase in one or two items also affects others.

“Everything in the market has increased in price. The government should have introduced price control like they did during President Buhari’s tenure as a military Head of State. Only then can we have sanity in the price of goods.

“Imagine, a pap seller saying that the closure of border has affected the price of her pap. Do we import maize? One of the consumers told Independent.

It could be recalled that Rice Processors Association of Nigeria known as (RIPAN), recently raised alarm over the increasing price of locally produced rice in the country.

The association members disclosed that they have observed that there were increase in the prices of local rice across several markets in the country.

In a meeting they had with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Small and Medium Scale Millers Association (SMSMA), Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) the association frowned at this.

According to them, it is the handiwork of some wholesalers, distributors and retailers.

They disclosed that they sell to retailers at between N13,000-N14,0 00 and wondered why it was hiked to N17,000-N18,0000.