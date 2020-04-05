<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Christians in parts of Kaduna marked this year’s Palm Sunday in their homes because of the imposed curfew by the State Government over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Newsmen reveals that most churches at areas, including Barnawa, High cost, Television, Romi, Sabo and Trikaniya, have remained closed in compliance with the government directive, while the residents marked services in their respective homes.

Pastor Femi Folorunsho of the Devine Life Church in Sabo told newsmen that prevailing circumstances necessitated the need for everyone to observe self isolation.

“We told our members to observe services in their homes knowing that God accepts worship irrespective of location,” he said.

Also, Rev. Fr. Christopher of St. Christopher Church at Romi said specific prayers to mark the Holy week and the Palm Sunday had been transmitted electronically to all Catholics while instructions stipulated compliance with government directive.





“Catholics all over the world will remain in their house and mark the Palm Sunday as well as offer prayers for the healing of the earth,” he said.

Mr Thomas Ajiya, a resident of Barnawa area, said considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and the nation, it was only expedient that Christians mark celebration of any kind at home.

“Bible says our bodies are the temple of the Lord, as such one must not have to be at the church building before God hear your prayer.

“We must leverage on this season and cry out to God for mercy over our lands,” he prayed.

Mrs Hannatu Garba who resides at High-cost area also told newsmen that although most people were yet to reckon with the reality of COVID-19, the seriousness of the issue was beginning to sink in people’s senses.

“I’m sure we won’t have cases where some churches were stubborn last like three weeks back as the government has warned of serious sanction of any violator.

“I advise Christians all over the world to offer fervent prayers to God to reverse the pandemic,” she said.