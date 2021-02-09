



The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) on Tuesday released the 2020 Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) results.

The Director-General of the authority, Mrs Umma Ahmed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mrs Ahmed explained that a total of 1,584 schools – 452 public schools and 1,132 private schools – participated in the examination which took place between Sept. 21, 2020 and Sept. 28, 2020.

She added that a total 131, 214 candidates sat for the examination of which 96,268 passed in all the subjects, representing 73.4 per cent pass.

According to her, KSSQAA recorded an increase in the number of candidates who registered for the examination in 2020 because of the state government’s free education policy.

She identified the subjects of the examination as Mathematics, English, Basic Science and Technology, National Values, Pre-vocational Studies, Business Studies, Hausa, Cultural and Creative Arts, Islamic Religious Studies, Christian Religious Studies and Arabic.





She described the performance of the students as very impressive, adding that 95,472 passed mathematics, 96,128 students passed English while 81,824 passed Basic Science and Technology.

She advised parents, caregivers and candidates to check the results at their respective examination centres.

She said that six public schools were among the 10 best performing schools.

The D-G said that Government Secondary School (GSS) Zuturung Kanyi emerged the overall best followed by GSS Kabam and Shalom Royal College, Trikania, Kaduna, a private school, emerged third.

“Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS) Kamuru Ikulu emerged the fourth, Kufena College, fifth, while two private schools, Goshen School Kuzuntu, and Baptist Comprehensive Udawa, emerged sixth and seventh, respectively.

“GSS Ikara emerged the eighth, GSS Kwaturu the ninth while Classical International School, Kaduna emerged the 10th.