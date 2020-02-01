<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commissioner of Health in Kaduna State, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has confirmed another case of Lassa fever in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed that a 34-year-old male patient contracted the disease in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State, and was being managed at a designated Infectious Disease Control Centre in the state.

The first case involved a 36-year-old patient from Chikun LGA of the state.





A statement by the Commissioner in Kaduna on Saturday, said, “In view of the recent Lassa fever outbreak in Kaduna State, the Ministry of Health wishes to update the general public on the situation so far.

“Kaduna state has recorded a total of 23 cases so far, 15 test results have come back negative but one new case has been confirmed. However, six test samples are also pending.”