Abubakar Garba, the Controller of Prisons in Kaduna State, has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Controller General, a statement by the command said on Sunday.

The statement issued by the command’s spokesman in Kaduna, DSP Ishaya Sunday, said Garba was among the 18 officers whose promotions were recently approved by the Civil Defense, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board to the rank of Assistant Controller Generals.

The promotion was conveyed in a letter dated March 27, 2019, which was in respect to the exercise conducted by the board for eligible officers in 2018.

It was reported that Garba is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

The Controller General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed, while congratulating the officers, enjoined them to see the elevation as a call to higher responsibility, which required greater commitment and professionalism.