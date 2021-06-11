Authorities of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria have announced the suspension of all academic activities in the institution hours after the school was invaded by bandits who kidnapped some staff and ‘many’ students.

According to a statement by the information and protocol officer of the polytechnic, Mahmud Kwarbai, the institution has suspended all academic activities indefinitely.

“This is to inform all students and the entire Polytechnic Community that following the sad incidence of attack by kidnappers that occurred last night which created serious tension amongst students, the Management of the Polytechnic has suspended all academic activities indefinitely.





“Students are to vacate the school premises immediately.

“However, IJMB students are excluded as their external examination which is conducted by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria will commence on Tuesday 15th June 2021.”

Newsmen had reported how bandits attacked the UPE campus of the institution, reportedly kidnapping some lecturers and ‘many’ students.

According to a statement by the institution one Ali, an HND student died as a result of gunshot wounds.