Zaria Railway Station

The rector of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State-owned polytechnic, Dr Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, yesterday said the school had expelled 95 students over cases of examination malpractice and fake results.

He spoke at the 2018/2019 matriculation of new students.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on both new and continuing students to concentrate on their studies and avoid anything that would distract them.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR