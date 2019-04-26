The rector of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State-owned polytechnic, Dr Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, yesterday said the school had expelled 95 students over cases of examination malpractice and fake results.
He spoke at the 2018/2019 matriculation of new students.
He said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on both new and continuing students to concentrate on their studies and avoid anything that would distract them.”
