President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday put a call across to the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru to commiserate with her on the shocking death of her husband.

This is as the President has directed the Defence headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything possible to provide comfort and succor to ease the hardships of the families of the deceased.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night.

President Buhari according to the statement described the late Gen. Attahiru, as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.

The statement read: “In a telephone conversation Sunday evening with Mrs Fati Ibrahim Attahiru, the wife of the late COAS and the spouses of the other deceased officers through her, President Buhari hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general, saying that Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.





“He gave the grieving spouses assurances that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.

“The President who had earlier given directives to the Defense headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased, prayed to Almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

“Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families thanked the President for the love and care he has shown to them.”

In a related development, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased COAS.

The First Lady on her verified Twitter handle said, ”I paid a condolence visit to the Family of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The death of the Late Chief Of Army Staff and the other military officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft is a monumental loss to their families and the Nation at large.”