The Kaduna State Muslims Pilgrims welfare board has announced its Hajj 2018 fare.

The overseer of the board, Imam Dantsoho, announced N1.5 million (N1,490,615:05) as 2018 Hajj fare as approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Mr Dantsoho made the announcement at the office of the board in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said this year’s fare is less than that of last year by about N44,615.

“This year’s package was arrived at after a rigorous computation and efforts towards reducing hajj fare.”

The hajj fare for 2018 has been decentralised. Each state is free to set its own hajj fare after getting approval from NAHCON.