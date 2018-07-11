The Kaduna State Peace Commission, has met with the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), officials for peace building.

In her speech, Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Priscilla Ankut, called on the faith leaders to partner with the Commission for peaceful co-existence among residents.

Ankut, who gave an overview of the engagements so far carried out by the Commission since its inception and it’s plans for the future during the stakeholders engagement meeting held in Kaduna, said the commission had also consulted all political parties ahead of 2019 general elections which will be devoid of rancour.

She explained that, the commission in collaboration with a nongovernmental organisation conducted 2019 polls security threat assessment and put a systematic steps to avert the threats.

Ankut said:” In our ongoing consultations, we consulted with all political parties in the state, State Assembly members, youth groups, the media, religious and traditional leaders among others. All of us have to join hands for peace. Peace must be our constituency. We conducted security assessment threats and based on that we have to put in a systematic steps for 2019 polls in the state”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Kaduna State Inter-Faith Bureau, Namadi Musa, has called on Muslims and Christians in the state to return to the days of peace and mutual coexistence.

Musa, however tasked stakeholders especially religious leaders to continue preaching peace to their faithful, saying without peace there will be no development.

At the meeting, cross section of participants expressed their minds and highlighted areas they feel need attention of the commission and the state government just as they proffered solutions.