The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, on Monday, commiserated with the management of Freedom Radio Kaduna over Sunday’s fire incident that destroyed offices and other valuables in the station.

In a statement issued on Monday by the state NUJ Secretary, Femi Adi, the union expressed sadness over the incident.





“The council appeal to the Management to take preventive measures and get all necessary fire fighting equipment to avoid future occurrence.”

It however noted that the fire, which started from the station’s inverter room, had not affected the transmission of the station’s programmes.

The fire affected the station’s engineering room, marketing and security offices, conference hall and drivers room.