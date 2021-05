The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council says it will ground government activities from May 16 as a warning strike over the sack of civil servant by the state government.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr Ayuba Suleiman; and the Secretary, Comrade Christiana Bawa on Monday in Kaduna.

“NLC Kaduna council has resolved to ground all activities for five days as proposed by the National Headquarters to serve as a warning strike for the sacking of over 4000 workers in the state.

“Total withdrawal of services will begin on Sunday, May 16, by 12:00a.m.” it stated.

The union directed all civil servants in the state to remain at home for five days after which further directives would be given.

The council said the decision was reached in an emergency meeting held in Kaduna with the delegation from the national headquarters of congress.





It lamented that due process was not followed in the recent disengagement of over 4000 workers from the Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board and Primary Health Care Agency.

“The proposed withdrawal of services and the protest will be monitored by the National President and the General Secretaries of all the unions.

“The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Waba, will be in Kaduna state to ensure the enforcement,” it stated.

The council urged Civil Society Organisations, journalists, market women and men, commercial motorcycle riders and well meaning residents of the state to support the workers “at this trying time.”

It recalled that the Kaduna state government sacked over 30,000 workers in 2016 and up till date, their entitlements had not been paid.