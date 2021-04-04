



The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, said Governor Nasir el-Rufai has never appointed intermediaries to negotiate with bandits on behalf of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits, warning that “any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.”

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.





“The Kaduna State Government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly,” Aruwan said.

He added that citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on telephone numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email [email protected]