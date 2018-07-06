Dr Ibrahim Hamza, the Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna State, says the state’s monthly revenue from water rate has increased from N30 million to N130 million.

Hamza said this on Friday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sidelines of the International Conference of the Nigerian Water Supply Association in Abuja.

He commended the state water corporation for its improved service delivery and for generating more revenue.

He said that the feat was achieved through effective synergy among the corporation, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and development partners.

Hamza said: “Prior to the inception of this administration, the corporation was generating a mere N30 million monthly; now, we make not less than N130 million every month.

“Kaduna residents now pay their water bills effortlessly because they enjoy the water they are paying for.

“We are, therefore, urging other state governments to improve their water agencies to meet the water needs of the people.’’

However, the commissioner attributed the success so far recorded in the water sector to a new law that was introduced by the government.

“The vision is to provide sustainable access to safe and sufficient water resources so as to meet the cultural, social and economic development needs of the citizens of the state,’’ he said.

Hamza said that the state government’s achievements in the water supply sector would strengthen its efforts to boost public health, food security and poverty alleviation as well as the overall development of the state.

The theme of the conference is “Transforming Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Utilities into Financially Viable Entities”.