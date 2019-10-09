<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Sadiq has said that his council has effectively begun the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to its workers from October 4.

Sadiq announced this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Abdulmajid Hussain, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the chairman as saying that the LG’s decision was as a result of the need to support Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i’ s effort at strengthening the public service.

The chairman said, “I must confess that I was encouraged and motivated by the bold step taken by El-Rufa’i to fulfil the promise made to workers in the state, which is for the benefit and development of the common man in the state.”

The chairman assured the people of the council that principles of equity, justice and transparency would be the watchwords of his administration.

He also implored the workers to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating a high level of commitment, steadfastness, and persistence in the discharge of their duties.

Sadiq further promised to improve the general welfare of the entire workers of the council.