



Groups of Fulani organisations, on Friday insisted that the casualties figure given by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on the recent killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State was not correct.

The organisations, which included Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore Fulani Socio-cultural Associations, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Mobgal Fulbe Development Association (MOFDA) and Fulbe Global Development and Right Initiative, at a joint press conference in Kaduna made the list of the victims public.

Reading a statement at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on behalf of others, Saleh Yandeh, said, the violence had created humanitarian disaster that needed to be thoroughly investigated by a commission of enquiry set up by government.

This latest list, was in tandem with the figure released recently by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, but was contrary to that released by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdulrahaman.