The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State have disagreed with the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on kidnapping of Christians in the state.

The council accused the CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, of politicising security challenges in the state, saying such was capable of inflaming crisis in the state.

Reverend Hayab recently claimed that over 500 Christians had been kidnapped in the last two years and over N300 million paid as ransom to Fulani kidnappers.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna yesterday, the Council’s Secretary, Yusuf Arigasiyu, described the CAN chairman’s statement as divisive and false, “especially the claim that kidnappers only abduct Christians in Kaduna State.”

He said kidnapping has become a nationwide security challenge and the criminals as well as their victims cut across ethno-religious divides.

According to him, “for instance, along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road alone, between 22nd June and 30th July 2019, over 55 persons were kidnapped and over 20 persons were killed, including five Nigerian Air Force and Army personnel, according to news reports.

“Specifically, majority of the citizens killed and kidnapped along Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Abuja-Kaduna roads and the border towns with Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States were Muslims.”

He added: “However, we never viewed the unfortunate situation from a religious angle. In fact, we have always condemned the act of criminality and have called on the state and federal governments to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of where they are or how they worship.

“Only yesterday, (Friday) the CAN Chairman also resorted to telling his tall tales on television, by mischievously dressing a security issue as a religious one. In his wild allegation, Hayab claimed that there is a grand design to exterminate Christians and pastors in Kaduna State.”

He called on security agencies, federal and state governments to call the CAN chairman to order.