Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has chosen Kaduna State as host of this year’s camping for it’s U-19 team.

According to a statement by it’s National President, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the 10-day camping, which has the blessing of the President, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, will commence on Tuesday, December 10, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The statement appealed to all YSFON officials concerned with the programme to make adequate preparation for their players to report to the camp venue on time.