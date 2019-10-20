<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government has shortlisted 5,351 job applicants for the second stage of the interview.

The government made this known on Sunday via its verified Twitter handle @GovKaduna.

The tweet noted that, after a week of computer-based tests, the state government has announced a second-stage shortlist of 5,351 applicants.

It added that 443 of the job applicants had perfect scores, though it did not state what the score is.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 2,604 are applying at the entry level, 2,283 are mid level, while 464 are at management level.

“Shortlisted candidates will receive email invitations to the screening exercise which starts this week,” the tweet added.