<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has departed Kaduna city for Awe Local Government, Nasarawa State to visit the dethroned Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi.

El-Rufai stated this in Facebook post on Friday accompanied by a picture in his car.

The governor has been a friend of the emir for decades.





He appointed Sanusi as the Pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also made him the Vice-Chairman of the state’s investment board after Sanusi was dethroned.

The governor was among those who went to receive Sanusi in 2014 when the latter was suspended as the Central Bank Governor by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the release of Sanusi, who was banished to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State.