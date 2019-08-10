<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has hailed the arrest of the policeman, who killed a commercial bus driver along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Friday which led to protest by drivers.

While saying that government awaits the result of a police investigation into the killing, the governor, expressed anger over the action of drivers who blocked the entire Kaduna-Abuja highway, causing untold hardship to other road users.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan quoted the governor as saying that the action of the drivers was unlawful.

The governor, he said, apologised for the distress, the stranded commuters endured due to the road blockage.

The statement said, “Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who participated in clearing the gridlock that emerged after aggrieved drivers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway, has thanked travellers for their patience and perseverance.

“On behalf of the government, he once again commiserated with the family of the driver that was killed.

“Malam El-Rufai described the killing of the driver as a most unfortunate incident that must be thoroughly investigated so that justice can be done.

“He welcomed the arrest of a police officer in connection with the case, assuring that the state government is awaiting the result of the investigation.

“The Governor apologised for the distress stranded commuters endured due to the road blockage.

“He said that the reaction of the drivers who protested the killing of their colleague by blocking the highway amounted to unlawfully inflicting distress on innocent citizens.

“The consequence of the blockage was so so severe that it took several hours for the gridlock to clear, even after the barricades had been removed and the road opened.”

The Governor also commended security agencies for their efforts in clearing the blockage and protecting travellers after the unfortunate incident.

It was reported that the driver of J5 Peugeot bus was shot in the early hours of Friday by a policeman. The development made other drivers who witnessed the act to block the Kaduna-Abuja highway in protest, thereby causing gridlock.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, had launched investigation into the incident.