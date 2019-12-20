<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has come in with a practical support of the ‘the Adoption Campaign initiative’ of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which was introduced to critical stakeholders by the Minister in Lagos earlier in the week which has been gaining momentum with public and private individuals keying into the campaign.

The initiative which has Adopt-an-Athlete and Adopt-a-pitch and Adopt a Sports Center as the core of the campaign has continued to gather momentum with private individuals and government officials signing up to be part of initiative which will develop the sports sector and invariably, the youth in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare expressed appreciation to the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for making a commitment to fix several important areas of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in the State.

Dare said, “Following our visit and inspection of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and our meeting with Governor El-Rufai and the technical report sent to him from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, identifying key areas that need quick renovation and upgrade, the governor has written through its Ministry of Sports, Kaduna conveying to the Ministry that his government would fix the following; the main bowl pitch, the training pitches A and B, the players dressing rooms 1 and 2, the players entrance to the pitch, the main bowl terraces and the cover terrace, the public address system, the TV compound and three number port cabin for the TV port.”

The Minister thanked the Governor of Kaduna State for this partnership and his commitment to Youth and Sports Development.

“The governor has a bug for youth in sport and digital skills development and the facts are there for anyone to check” Mr. Dare said.

The Minister assured that significant progress was being made to fix Nigeria’s sports infrastructure around the country.

“We are gaining ground. Abuja is secured, Kaduna is secured, Lagos is looking good, and I think we are making progress and we are happy about it,” Dare concluded.