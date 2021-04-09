



Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna says he will leave the state at the end of his tenure.

El-Rufai, who has two years is in his second tenure, said this in a media chat aired across the radio stations.

He said he owns only one house at Unguwar Sarki area of Kaduna city because at the end of his tenure, he will leave.

The governor said his administration will soon retrench workers on the state payroll.

He also added that apart from the civil servants he will also reduce his political appointees.

“I don’t steal from public funds, we are not stealing public funds to build houses. I have only a house at Unguwar Sarki and till date it’s the only house I own in Kaduna because after my tenure, I will not stay in Kaduna. So, I’m not going to add another house in the state,” he said





“The state government will not pay salary of people that are not working who are redundant, therefore, workers without proper qualification and those above 50 years including those who are not even going to work regularly and yet are being paid salary will be affected.

On the political appointees, he said, “We are looking at the possibility of reducing political appointees because if you reduce others and fail to reduce yours, that will be injustice. We will surely check and reduce some of our own in fact, we have already commenced the process.”

He advised those who will be affected to go and find another job, saying he was elected to serve the people of the state and that he will do to the best of his ability.