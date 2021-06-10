The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, has disowned an account passed off as his on Koo, an Indian microblogging platform.

An image of the purported account, with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir El-rufai, has surfaced online.

It also has a post that reads, “I am also here”.

However, el-Rufai, in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, his spokesman, asked the public to disregard the impostor account.





“The Kaduna State Government has disowned an account that is passing off as Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Koo, an app that recently debuted in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“Malam El-Rufai has not signed on to Koo. As such, any account currently on that app purporting to be him is fake and should be treated as such.

“The general public is advised to kindly disregard the impostor with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir El-rufai.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo founder and CEO, announced on Saturday that the platform is now available in Nigeria.