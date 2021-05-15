The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday sent condolence messages to the families of victims of recent banditry attacks across five Local Government Areas of the State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, conveyed the messages in a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday.

Aruwan said Governor El-Rufai conveyed his sympathy to the families who were killed in recent banditry attacks, which occurred in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Kachia and Kauru LGAs.

According to him: “Security agencies reported several incidences across the five local government areas in the last 72 hours, in which some citizens were killed and others injured.

“An attack by armed bandits was reported in Rafin Tukurwa and Takama villages of Birnin Gwari LGA. Similarly, armed bandits attacked Kabode village in Kachia LGA.

“The Fulani settlement of Rugar Alhaji Ja’eh in Igabi LGA, was also attacked as armed bandits rustled about 200 cattle. Local volunteers were killed and injured as they attempted to halt the bandits.”





Aruwan explained that bandits attacked Baburum village, Giwa LGA.

An attack was also reported in Rafin Malmo, Kauru LGA.

The Commissioner said El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and he sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of all the citizens killed in the attacks as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

He also wished all injured victims speedy recovery.

He said the Governor assured citizens that security agencies were working diligently in all the affected areas.

He decried the influence of informants within many communities, who had decided to team up with the bandits in their mission to dispense terror and bloodshed.

He reiterated appeals to well-meaning citizens to assist the government and security agencies with crucial information towards combating the menace of banditry.

He urged citizens to promptly volunteer information on suspicious individuals and activities in their communities.